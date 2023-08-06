Badminton, Australian Open, live: India’s HS Prannoy takes on China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final
HS Prannoy is hoping to win a second BWF Tour title in the same season for the first time in his career.
Live updates
While we wait, here’s a story from when Prannoy won the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier this year.
Malaysia Masters: HS Prannoy and the sweet satisfaction of long-awaited success
Timings update: The men’s singles final will take place immediately after the women’s doubles match ends. Currently, the women’s doubles final between China’s Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning and South Korea’s Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong is currently on in the second game.
Hello and welcome to The Field’s coverage of Indian badminton
HS Prannoy is on the verge of winning a second BWF Tour title in the same season for the very first time.
In 2014, the only year he reached two finals, the 31-year-old finished as runner-up at the Vietnam Open and won the Indonesian Masters.
This year, he beat Weng Hong Yang in a tight three-game match to win the title at the Malaysia Masters Super 500. He now faces that same opponent in a bid to win the Australian Open Super 500.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Tournament Software