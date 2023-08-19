India men’s and women’s compound teams ended their campaign at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Paris on an impressive note on Saturday, with both squads winning the gold medal.

The women’s team of Jyothi Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami came up with a 234-233 win over Mexico in the final, before the men’s team of Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma beat the United States 236-232.

The women’s final was a repeat of the World Championships final from earlier this month, with both teams featuring the exact same players. On that occasion in Berlin, the Indian trio registered a solid 235-229 win over the Mexican team of Andrea Becerra, Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon and Dafne Quintero. That medal was the first time India had won a senior World Championships gold.

In Paris, on Saturday, the Mexicans came out in much better form. Both teams were locked at 59-59 in the first end, before India took a slender 118-117 lead in the second end.

By the third end, the conditions became difficult as it started to rain, but the Mexican trio adjusted well to take a 176-175 lead after an end score of 59-57.

Trailing by a point in the decider, the world champions though would not back down. Under windy and rainy conditions, they shot a solid 59 out of a possible 60 to better Mexico’s 57, and take the gold medal with a final score of 234-233.

“We are feeling very good because this is the first time we’re winning gold in the World Cup,” Vennam said to World Archery after the match.

“We’re feeling proud because we did this just after winning the World Championships.”

A short while later, it was the Indian men’s turn to take to the range, coming up against the American team of Kris Schaff, James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan.

The Americans came out of the blocks in good form, scoring a perfect 60 against India’s 59 to take an early lead.

The Indians however, levelled proceedings in the second end, scoring 59 to the Americans’ 58 to make it 118-118. There was nothing to separate the two teams in the third end either, with both teams locked at 176-176 after shooting 58 apiece.

In the final end though, while the Americans stuttered, scoring 56, the Indians finished with a perfect 60 to secure the medal.

Later on Saturday, Vennam will be in action again as she competes in the women’s individual compound semi-final. She faces Great Britain’s Ella Gibson.