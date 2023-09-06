Riding on the back of their recent exploits in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup, India’s Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have risen to career-best spots in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings.

While Kishan has jumped an impressive 12 spots to be placed 24th with 624 rating points, Gill consolidated his third spot and rose to a career high 750 rating points.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen occupy the first two spots in the rankings.

Kishan’s rise comes on the back of his brilliant 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan in India’s opening match of the Asia Cup.

Gill, on the other hand, made an unbeaten 67 in a rain affected chase against Nepal following his struggle against Pakistan.

The 23-year-old Gill continues to be the highest ranked Indian batter in ODIs ahead of veterans Virat Kohli (10th) and Rohit Sharma (11th).

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj is the highest ranked player from India in the eighth place ahead of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah at 12th and 15th respectively.

Hardik Pandya is the only Indian all-rounder in top 10, occupying the final spot.