Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their incredible turnaround in the 2024 Indian Premier League as they beat the Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to qualify for the playoffs on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a rain affected contest, Royal Challengers posted 218/5 in their alloted 20 overs after being asked to bat first in front of their home crowd.

While skipper Faf du Plessis top scored with 54, it was an all-round effort from the Bengaluru batters as Virat Kohli (47) and Rajat Patidar (41) chipped in with quick fire 40s, while Cameron Green (38*), Dinesh Karthik (14) and Glenn Maxwell (16) all combined to provide the finish touches.

Later, the young Rachin Ravindra waged a lone battle for half of the chase for the Super Kings as the Royal Challengers’ bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

Ravindra Jadeja (42*) provided some hope to the five-time champions with his 61-run seventh wicket stand with MS Dhoni (25), but it unfortunately was not enough as the Royal Challengers recorded their sixth straight win to book their playoff spot.

Turning point of the match

The Chennai Super Kings seemed to be in control of the chase following a 66-run third wicket partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (33) and the young Ravindra (61). Though the former was prized out in the tenth over by Lockie Ferguson, the latter continued to motor along.

With his new partner Shivam Dube struggling to find his rhythm, it was all down to Ravindra to keep the Super Kings in the hunt. The left handed batter was doing a fairly good job as well before a brain fade saw him walk back in the 13th over.

Having chipped the ball to the leg side, Ravindra stood ball watching after completing the first run. He started, stopped, started again, while Dube reached back to the non-strikers end.

Swapnil Singh came up with a perfect throw from the deep and Dinesh Karthik did not make any mistakes at the stumps as Ravindra was stuck half way down the pitch. This wicket decisively turned the tide in Royal Challengers Bengaluru favour.

The Field's player of the match

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is The Field’s player of the match for the contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. Having spent a majority of the season warming the bench, Maxwell was finally drafted into the playing team as Will Jacks had to leave the tournament midway for his international committments.

The Australian made an impact straightaway as he scored a valuable 5-ball 16 in the first innings to nudge the Royal Challengers closer to the 220-run mark.

Later Maxwell stood out with the ball as well, finishing with figures of 1-25 in his four overs. The off-spinner choked the run flow expertly on a wicket which assisted spinners in general and also prized out the opposing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with the very first ball of the chase.

‘Dedicate Player of match to Yash Dayal’

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Faf du Plessis was named the official player of the match for his half-century. The skipper, however, felt left-arm pacer Yash Dayal deserved it more.

Dayal finished with figures of 2-42 in four overs, but more importantly closed off the match in the final over after being hit for a six off the first ball by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“I want to dedicate this [Player of the match] to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. I just told him [in the last over] pace off on the wicket is the best option.” — RCB skipper Faf du Plessis