Harjit Singh and Abha Khatua starred in men’s 100m and women’s shot put respectively at the Indian Grand Prix 5 in Chandigarh on Sunday.

While Singh (10.55s) got better of the much fancied Amlan Borgohain (10.57s), Khatua defeated the Asian Games bound Kiran Baliyan and Manpreet Kaur with a best effort of 18.02m - just 4cm shot of her own joint national record mark which was set in July.

Baliyan finished second in the event with a season best 17.92m as national record holder Kaur slotted third with 16.30m.

According to PTI, the Athletics Federation of India is reportedly looking to bolster its Asian Games contingent with the two-day event in Chandigarh and Khatua’s recent performances poses the national body a good headache ahead of the continental Games.

Kishore Jena, Amoj Jacob continue good form

Meanwhile, the stars for India at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest - Kishore Kumar Jena and Amoj Jacob continued their good run of form in the domestic circuit.

While Jena threw the javelin to a distance of 82.53m to win the event, Jacob emerged triumph clocking 45.92s in men’s 400m ahead of Olympian Noah Nirmal Tom (46.55s) and Karnataka’s Nihal William (46.76s).

Among other events, veteran Srabani Nanda clocked 11.77s to win women’s 100m while Vithya Ramraj took home the women’s 400m title in 52.40s.

Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, who ran 400m for the first-time ever, clocked 53.91s to finish ninth overall.

The men’s 1500m run saw two athletes - Jinson Johnson and Rahul Harveer, dip below 3 mins 40 seconds mark.

While Johnson won the event clocking 3:39.52s, Harveen came home second at 3:39.83s.