Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will resume India’s innings on Monday – a reserve day – in their 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours match against Pakistan at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

Heavy rains on Sunday halted the match with India 147-2 in 24.1 overs after being invited to bat first. The addition of a reserve day means that no overs will be lost in the match when play resumes.

Kohli, on eight, and the returning KL Rahul, on 17, were at the crease when rain forced players off the field and the showers soon got heavy.

The match will restart from the same point today with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking the ball for Pakistan at 3pm IST – depending on weather conditions.

Rain, however, has been forecast in Colombo on Monday as well with The Weather Channel predicting 40-80% chance of rainfall in the evening.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who hit 56, and Shubman Gill, who made 58, put on 121 runs for the opening wicket before Khan and left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up their wickets respectively.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah was back in the Indian line-up after missing India’s previous two matches. He had flown back home for the birth of his child.

Rahul also made his long-awaited comeback to the team, replacing injured Shreyas Iyer in the starting XI. India captain Sharma explained that Iyer suffered a back spasm before the match.

Pakistan, meanwhile, had named an unchanged line-up from their last match against Bangladesh.