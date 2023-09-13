Ben Stokes struck the highest score by an England batsman in a one-day international on Wednesday, smashing a blistering 182 as the hosts piled up 368 against New Zealand at The Oval.

But Stokes only recently reversed his ODI retirement ahead of next month’s ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

His stunning 124-ball innings, including 15 fours and nine sixes, surpassed Jason Roy’s previous England record of 180 against Australia at Melbourne in 2018.

Stokes, whose previous ODI top score was 102 not out, received excellent support in a third-wicket partnership of 199 with Dawid Malan (96).

Test captain Stokes, in the absence of the injured Mitchell Santner, punished New Zealand’s spinners.

He was especially severe on Rachin Ravindra (0-28 in two overs), hoisting the slow left-armer for three big sixes.

Stokes, as the sun came out in south London, went to 150 by slamming occasional off-spinner Glenn Phillips for a six over mid-wicket.

He broke Roy’s record in style with a six off Ben Lister, only to hole out off the paceman two balls later to spark an England collapse from 348-5 to 368 all out.