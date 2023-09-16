Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is doubtful for next month’s World Cup due to a shoulder injury, with the Pakistan Cricket Board awaiting medical reports before making a final call on his fitness and participation.

Shah was ruled out of the Asia Cup after suffering the injury during a Super Four match against India in Colombo last Sunday.

Pakistan’s local media reported initial scans of his right shoulder showed the injury was worse than expected but the national cricket board said on Saturday that Shah was still being monitored.

“The PCB medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem’s shoulder injury,” the board said.

“Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem. The medical panel will decide on fast bowler’s return to cricket based on further assessments.”

The 20-year-old has been part Pakistan’s pace trio along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Rauf also suffered injury to his flank and had to miss the Sri Lanka game in the Asia Cup.

Shah’s absence will hit Pakistan’s chances in the World Cup which starts in India on October 5.

They also failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup after suffering a crushing a 228-run defeat against India and by two wickets against Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka meet in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday.