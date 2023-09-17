Sri Lanka won the toss and captain Dasun Shanaka will bat first.

India have played Sri Lanka seven times in the finals of the Asia Cup with India winning outright four times and Sri Lanka winning thrice.

India have named their first XI with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj all returning to the side. Washington Sundar comes in to replace the injured Axar Patel.

Sri Lanka have two changes with Kasun Rajitha returning to the side while Dushan Hemantha replaces the injured Maheesh Theekshana.

India qualified for the final after beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stages. India were tested by Sri Lanka as 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage put in an all round performance picking up five wickets and scoring 42 runs in a low-scoring match.

India, however, managed to hang on to secure a 41-run win and seal their place in the final.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, beat Pakistan in a thriller, a virtual semi-final, which was curtailed to a 42-over per side due to rains.

Chasing 252, Kusal Mendis’ 91 and an unbeaten 49 from Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka to a last-ball win.

In their last match of the Super Four stage, a much-changed India side succumbed to a six-run defeat to Bangladesh.