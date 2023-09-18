India’s Abhimanyou, on Sunday, went down 1-12 on technical superiority against Armenia’s Arman Andreasyn in the men’s 70kg freestyle bronze medal bout at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

He had earlier lost to USA’s Zain Allen Retherford 1-3 in the semi-final but was handed a shot at finishing on the podium via the repechage route following the American’s run into the final.

Abhimanyou then defeated Mustafo Akhmedov of Tajikistan 3-1 in the repechage to make his way into the bronze medal bout.

Abhimanyou’s loss means that India’s wait for a medal at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships continues.

Sachin Mor to fight in repechage

On the other hand, Sachin Mor will fight in the men’s 79kg repechage round against Ahmad Magomedov on Monday.

Mor had earlier lost 0-11 on technical superiority against Akhmed Usmanov in the pre-quarterfinals after registering an 8-3 win against Raul Israel Jehu Palacios Dominguez of Mexico in the qualifying round.

No Olympic quota for India yet

Meanwhile, Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Naveen Malik (74kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg), and Sumit Malik (125kg) faced early exits in the competition. Competing in the Olympic categories, all four of them crashed out in their respective second rounds.

Neither of them earned repechage as the grapplers they lost to also failed to advance to the finals.