Asian Games, Table Tennis: The table tennis get underway today starting with the team events. Both the men’s and women’s team will be in action today. First up, it will be the men’s team who will play Yemen in their group F match at 9.30am IST. The women will face Singapore in their group F match at 11.30am IST before the men face Singapore at 3.30pm IST.

Asian Games, Sailing: The sailing events have resumed today with Chitresh Tatha, Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan, Ishwariya Ganesh, Eabad Ali and the team of Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan already in action in their respective events.

Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live blog of the Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou.

We are still one day away from the Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou but many events are already underway.

On Thursday, the Indian contingent ended the day on a mixed note. While the women’s cricket team qualified for the semi-final with rain washing out the game against Malaysia, the men’s football team bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh.

However, the women’s football team lost their opening game against Chinese Taipei 1-2.

Meanwhile, the Indian sailors still have some races to go while the Indian rowers qualified for three medal finals.

In action today are the Indian table tennis contingent, the men’s volleyball team in their first knock out match. Additionally, Indian rowers, sailors, will also continue the campaign they began on Friday.

India’s lone representative in modern pentathlon Chaphekar Mayank Vaibhav will also be in action.

