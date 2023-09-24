India at Asian Games 2022, Sept 24: IND win silver in rowing, shooting, advance to final in cricket
Live updates from Day 1 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Key updates
Rowing: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinch silver in the men’s light-weight doubles scull event. Ram Lekh and Babu Lal Yadav win bronze in men’s doubles event. Men’s eight team wins silver.
Shooting: The Indian women’s 10m air rifle team of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey bag silver.
Cricket: India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets to reach the final.
Here’s a look at the schedule for Sunday, September 24.
Live updates
Table Tennis: India 2-1 Thailand (Women’s team Round of 16): Sutirtha Mukherjee beats Thailand’s Tamolwan Khethuan 11-1, 9-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7 in the third match.
Hockey, IND 7-0 UZB, HT: Seven goals for India in that half of hockey. Uzbekistan have barely gotten any circle penetrations so far. India cruising along comfortably.
Hockey, IND 7-0 UZB, Q2: The goals keep coming for India! Gurjant unselfishly sets up Mandeep for India’s sixth goal. A minute later, Mandeep completes his hat-trick. Varun flicked it towards Mandeep near the post who does well to deflect it onto the roof of the goal.
Hockey, IND 5-0 UZB, Q2: Lalit gets his second goal of the match after some quick thinking from Mandeep.
Swimming: The Indian women’s 4x100m freestyle quartet finish fourth in Heat 2
Shooting: Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final: Ramita and Mehuli Ghosh from India have made it to the final. It’s coming up next.
Rowing: The Indian men’s eight team clocks 5:43.01s to win the silver medal. This is India’s fourth medal of the day and third in rowing!
Hockey, IND 4-0 UZB, Q2: Two goals in quick succession for India! Abhishek makes room for himself by turning and slots the ball in from below the goalkeeper. Less than a minute later, Mandeep Singh makes it 4 for India.
Hockey, IND 2-0 UZB, Q2: India begin the second quarter with back-to-back PCs. Sanjay’s second attempt is a powerful one but is saved by the keeper. Mandeep is there on the rebound but is blocked as he pulls the trigger.
Swimming: Srihari Natraj finishes second in Hear 4 of Men’s 100m Backstroke. He clocked 54.71s and qualifies for the final.
Swimming: Utkarsh Patil finishes sixth in men’s 100m backstroke Heat 2, clocking 59.42s. Srihari Natraj will be in action in Heat 4 of the event.
Hockey, IND 2-0 UZB, Q1: Varun Kumar doubles India’s lead! He goes to his right and threads the gap between the goalkeeper and defender on the post.
Hockey, IND 1-0 UZB, Q1: India are yet to switch into second gear. Not really exerting themselves. Mandeep does well to win another PC for India.
Hockey, IND 1-0 UZB, Q1: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scores! India finally break down the Uzbek defence! A shot from distance is saved well by the keeper but Lalit is there to score on the rebound.
Hockey, IND 0-0 UZB, Q1: Sukhjeet wins the first penalty corner of the match. Varun Kumar’s drag-flick is saved well by the keeper.
Hockey, IND 0-0 UZB, Q1: As expected, it has been all India in the opening five minutes. To their credit, the unheralded Uzbeks have kept their world No 3 opponents at bay.
Rowing: Ram Lekh and Babu Lal Yadav combine to win bronze in Men’s Pair. They clock 6:50.41s. Hong Kong and Uzbekistan take gold and silver respectively.
Table Tennis: India 1-1 Thailand (Women’s team Round of 16): Ayhika Mukherjee pulls off an upset win over world No 39 Suthasini Sawettabut. The Indian, ranked 177, won 18-16, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9 to level the tie for India. Sutirtha Mukherjee now plays Tamolwan Khethuan in the third match.
Hockey: Time for some hockey action! Men’s favourites India take on Uzbekistan in Pool A.
Rowing: India cannot add another medal in rowing as the women’s four team of Aswathi Babu, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam and Rukmani finish fifth in the final with a time of 7:12.40.
Cricket: India win by 8 wickets! They reach the final. A comfortable, commanding win for Smriti Mandhana-led India. Bangladesh were left stunned with the ball and with so little to defend, India coasted to victory with the bat. India 52/2 (8.2)
Swimming: Anilkumar finished fifth in men’s 100m freestyle heat 6 after Mathew Tanish George finished fifth in heat 2. Both fail to advance to final.
Cricket: WICKET! Just a few runs short of the target but Shafali has to depart. Fahima Khatun pitches quite short and Shafali Verma gets back to pull this ball but it keeps low and goes through to the stumps. India 46/2 (8)
Cricket: WICKET! Captain Smriti Mandhana is dismissed or 7 by pacer Marufa Akter. After a decent start for India with the bat, Mandhana gives in. India 19/1 (4)
Rowing: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh miss out on a medal in the men’s doubles scull event. The Indians were in medal contention for most of the final but it looks like Satnam Singh injured himself towards the end of the race. He was barely able to row towards the end of the final leg with Parminder bringing the pair home.
Table Tennis: India 0-1 Thailand (Women’s team Round of 16) – Thailand’s Orawan Paranang wins hte opening match 11-7, 11-1, 13-11 against Manika Batra to give Thailand the lead.
Table Tennis: India 0-0 Thailand (Women’s team Round of 16) – Manika Batra is in trouble in this opening match. She trail’s Thailand’s Orawan Paranang 2-0 in this best-of-five rubber. Paranang won the first two games 11-7, 11-1.
Cricket: Bangladesh are bowled out for 51! A commanding performance from the Indian bowlers, led by Pooja Vastrakar (4/17). Can you believe she was only drafted in as a replacement for the injured Anjali Sarvani? Now, on to the Indian batters to wrap this up and book a spot in the final. Bangladesh 51 all out (18)
7:48 am IST: Good morning and a happy Sunday if you’ve just woken up! India have won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle event and in men’s light-weight doubles scull event in rowing.
Cricket: WICKET! In her first over of the day, spinner Devika Vaidya dismisses Sultana Khatun. One more wicket to go. Bangladesh 50/9 (17)
Table Tennis: Not a good start for the women’s team in the Round of 16 against Thailand. Manika Batra lost the opening game to Orawan Paranang 11-7. Still a while to go in this match and tie.
Shooting: It’s the first event, and the first medal for the shooters! Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey combined to win the silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Ramita and Ghosh will be in action in a few hours, when they compete in the women’s individual 10m air rifle final.
Cricket: WICKET! Vastrakar has bowled an incredible spell. Simply broke the back of the Bangladesh batting line-up. Finishes her quota with 4/17 as Ritu Moni also departs. Bangladesh 39/8 (13)
Shooting: MEDAL! Moments later and another medal is added to the tally. The Indian women’s 10m air rifle team bag silver.
Rowing: India has its first medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games!
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinch silver in the men’s light-weight doubles scull event. The pair clocked a time of 6:28.18 to finish second behind hosts China.
Shooting: India are close to picking up their first medal of the Asian Games 2022. Ramita finishes the women’s 10m air rifle qualification event with a sixth series score of 106.0, and a total of 631.9, to finish in second position. Mehuli Ghosh is in 5th position with a total of 630.8. They are both through to the final. Ashi Chouksey is in 29th with a total of 623.3. However, the performance from the trio may just be enough to win India it’s first medal in Hangzhou, in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.
Cricket: WICKETS! Not how Bangladesh would have wanted to perform in a semi-final. They now lose two wickets in an over, both courtesy run-outs. Captain Nigar Sultana plays a forward defensive shot and is then run-out. Fahima Khatun also doesn’t put in the effort to get inside the crease. Sigh. Bangladesh 25/6 (8)
Shooting: Ramita picks up the pace again in the penultimate series of the women’s 10m air rifle event, scoring 105.4. Mehuli Ghosh scored 104.9 while Ashi Chouksey dropped down to 102.5.
Cricket: WICKET! Sadhu joins in. Shorna Akhter is the next to depart. Bangladesh all over the place at the moment. They are a much better side than they are playing right now. Bangladesh 21/4 (6)
Shooting: Slight drop in the pace for Ramita in the fourth series, with a score of 104.3, while Mehuli Ghosh scores 105.1. Ashi Chouksey scores 104.8.
Cricket: WICKET! Never mind that. Vastrakar indeed has her third. It’s the same batter, same bowler and Mandhana doesn’t miss this time. Mostary departs. Bangladesh 18/3 (5)
Cricket: Vastrakar could have had her third but captain Smriti Mandhana dropped Sobhana Mostary. Bangladesh 17/2 (4)
Asian Games, Rowing: In the women’s light-weight doubles scull Final B, the Indian pair of Anshika Bharti and Kiran finish third to finish ninth overall. Next up is the men’s Final A where the pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be competing for a place on the podium
Asian Games, Shooting: We’re midway through the women’s 10m air rifle qualification. Ramita scored 105.2 in the third series while Mehuli Ghosh picked up 104.6. They look poised to make it to the final. Ashi Chouksey is further down the list, scoring 104.9 in the third series - her best at the competition so far. There’s still time for her to pick up.
Asian Games, Cricket: WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar is on a roll here! Sobhana Mistry also departs. Bangladesh 1/2 (0.5)
Asian Games, Shooting: In the second series of the women’s 10m air rifle qualification, Ramita scores a solid 106.7 in her second series. Mehuli Ghosh scores 105.7 and Ashi Chouksey score 104.5.
Asian Games, Cricket: WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar strikes in the first ball itself as Shathi Rani departs. What a start for India. Bangladesh 0/1 (0.1)
Asian Games, Shooting: The women’s 10m air rifle event gets sports shooting underway at in Hangzhou. After the first series in the qualification round, reigning World Championships bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh scored 104.6. Ramita scored 104.3 while Ashi Chouksey picked up 103.2 points. Six series will be played among the 62 competitors. At the end, the top 8 will proceed to the final.
Asian Games, Cricket: India go in with one change as pacer Titas Sadhu replaces spinner Minnu Mani.
Asian Games, Cricket: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Asian Games, Cricket: First in action will be the Indian women’s cricket team who will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final. After a washout in the quarter-final against Malaysia, the Indian women’s cricket team will have to get the better of Bangladesh, who had troubled them to the hilt in a recent series.
Here’s a look at the head to head of both the sides:
6:00 AM IST: An action-packed Sunday is expected to have Indian athletes competing in more than 15 sports at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
Fans were treated to a rather lovely opening ceremony which highlighted China’s cultural heritage while also focusing on Hangzhou’s role in the country’s growth. Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet and World Champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain were the country’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony.
In pictures: Asian Games declared open after colourful ceremony at Hangzhou
Today, the Games will begin in earnest with plenty of sporting action for Indian fans to keep up with. India’s medal rush might just begin today with Indian athletes competing in the finals of rowing events with more likely in the shooting events.
We start the day at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre PMC Range for some shooting action before going to the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field where the Indian women’s team takes on Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the cricket event.
The men’s hockey team also begin their campaign against Uzbekistan in the group stage. The men’s football team face a must-win match against Myanmar as do the women’s team against Thailand.
World champion Nikhat Zareen begins her boxing campaign as does the rising star Preeti Pawar.
And much more!
