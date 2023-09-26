India at Asian Games, Sept 26: Men’s hockey team leads 5-0; Bhavani Devi in action in fencing
Live updates from Day 3 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Shooting, 10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Divyansh Panwar and Ramita improve well, scoring 106.0 and 105.9 respectively in the last series to sneak into sixth place after being down in the 10th spot. They will take on South Korea in the bronze medal match that is scheduled to start at 8.40 am IST.
Hockey, IND 5-0 SGP, Q2: Two in quick succession! Vivek Sagar Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh join the party. The ball comes to Sumit on the right of the circle. The Indian has all the time in the world to set himself up and he lets go off a rocket. It looks like it will take off the head of a defender but Prasad puts out his stick to divert the ball into goal.
Less than a minute later, India win back-to-back PCs and Harmanpreet finds the top corner with some help from the goalkeeper.
Fencing, Women’s Individual Sabre: All too easy for Bhavani Devi at the moment as she cruises to her fourth straight victory of the morning. She defeats Uzbekistan’s Dayibekova Zaynab 5-1.
Hockey, IND 3-0 SGP, Q2: Gurjant triples India’s lead! Mandeep swats a low cross and Gurjant, at full stretch, diverts it into goal at the far post.
Hockey, IND 2-0 SGP, Q2: India start the second quarter with a goal! Jarmanpreet with a sublime pass from deep to find Sukhjeet in the circle. With his back to goal and a defender on him, Sukhjeet does well to bisect two defenders with a reverse pass and find Lalit who makes no mistake with only the keeper to beat.
Fencing, Women’s Individual Sabre: The fifth seed Bhavani Devi defeats Kazakhstan’s Karina Dospay 5-3 in a closely fought battle in her third match. Hat-trick of wins for the Indian.
Shooting, 10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Not looking good at the moment for Divyansh Panwar and Ramita Jindal. Both have dropped in the second series. Panwar went from 104.3 to 104.0, Jindal went 104.5 to 103.5. They’re currently placed 10th with one series to go.
Hockey, IND 1-0 SGP, End of Q1: Three penalty corners for India and they cannot convert either of them. Amit Rohidas takes the first one but it is saved easily by the keeper. For the second PC, the ball is mistrapped but Varun makes someting out of it but it is also saved. Varun takes the third one and it is saved by the keeper. Gugan Sandran in the Singapore goal is having a very good match.
Shooting, 10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Not quite the best starts for the Indians. Divyansh Panwar scores 104.3 and Ramita Jindal put up 104.5 in the first series. The qualification event is a three-series event. Only the top 6 of the 21 teams competing will make it to the next round.
Fencing, Women’s Individual Sabre: Bhavani Devi gets better of Saudi Arabia’s Alhammad Alhsna Abdulrahman 5-1 in her second Round of Pool 4 clash. The 30-year-old is off to a good start in Hangzhou.
Hockey, IND 1-0 SGP, Q1: India finally get the breakthrough after 13 minutes! Gurjant squares it to Mandeep in front of goal and the veteran forward puts the ball in goal from in between the keeper’s legs.
Fencing, Women’s Individual Sabre: Olympian and India’s medal hope Bhavani Devi starts her campaign with a 5-2 win over Singapore’s Heng Juliet Jie Min in a Round of Pool 4 clash.
Hockey, IND 0-0 SGP, Q1: Nilakanta Sharma wins India a PC. Harmanpreet’s drag-flick does not have enough power and is saved by the Singapore keeper. A minute later, Mandeep is set free by a beautiful pass. The forward shoots across goal but misses it.
Shooting: As many as four events start today, but only one will end. The 10m air rifle mixed team event will only feature one Indian team – Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal. The men’s and women’s skeet, and women’s 25m pistol events all start today, but they are two-day contests.
Hockey, IND 0-0 SGP, Q1: Lalit wins the first penalty corner of the match. Harmanpreet Singh, in action for the first time in Hangzhou, takes it but his drag flick is charged down superbly by the first rusher. India win a free hit with the ball coming to Sanjay on the right in the circle. The defender takes a powerful shot which takes a touch off the defender’s stick before hitting his thigh and going in goal. The goal won’t stand as the ball travelled above his knee and that is dangerous play. The Singapore defender is down for a minute massaging the spot where the ball whacked him.
Hockey, IND 0-0 SGP, Q1: Superb play from India and equally good save from the Singapore keeper. Sanjay plays the ball to Lalit on the top right of the circle. Lalit does well to turn his defender and square it to Sukhjeet at the other post. The Indian forward hits it first time, perhaps with not enough power, and the Singaporean keeper makes a good diving save.
Hockey, IND 0-0 SGP, Q1: As expected, it has been all India in the opening three minutes. Singaore, to their credit, are being forceful in defence and not afraid to put in tackles inside the circle. It is the passing out of defence which is letting them down as India repeatedly win possession high up the pitch.
Hockey: The Indian men’s team take on Singapore in their second Pool A match. India top the pool ahead of Pakistan and Japan on goal difference. India had beaten Uzbekistan 16-0 in their first match and one can expect a similar scoreline today as well against a Singapore side that lost 11-0 to Pakistan.
Equestrian, Team and Individual Dressage: Sudipti Hajela and her mare Chinski have accumulated 66.706 points
Asian Games: Good morning! India are currently sixth in the medal tally with two gold, three silver and four bronze medals. It’s going to be a busy morning with Indians in action in equestrian, shooting, hockey, fencing, Esports, squash and cycling. Do try to keep up!
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
On Monday, the men’s 10m air rifle team of Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won India’s first gold medal, and it was followed by the women’s cricket team’s triumph over Sri Lanka in the final. The shooters added two more bronze medals to the tally, as did the rowers.
India at Asian Games, Sept 25 as it happened: Six medals won including gold in cricket, shooting
More medals will be up for grabs on Tuesday.
The Indian shotgun shooters will open their campaign in Hangzhou on Tuesday with the men’s and women’s skeet athletes in action. Besides, the women’s 25m pistol contingent and the 10m mixed air rifle teams will also compete.
Meanwhile, the Indian men’s and women’s squash teams will be in action simultaneously against Singapore and Pakistan respectively. The men’s team will also take on Qatar later in the day.
After a successful first two days in boxing, Sachin in men’s 57kg and Narender in +92kg will take the ring on Tuesday.
Additionally, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to build upon the momentum they got after a 16-0 victory against Uzbekistan earlier in the competition as they take on Singapore next.
There will also be plenty of tennis action. Multiple Indian sailors will also look to finish on the podium on Tuesday.
Also read:
The Field’s Asian Games build-up series, where we focus on athletes who have played in the shadows, but may be ready to step into the limelight.
Cricket: Already a trailblazer, Minnu Mani hopes to break more barriers in Hangzhou
Shooting: Mehuli Ghosh banks on her composure as she plots a return to the top
Hockey: Meet Vivek Sagar Prasad – the flamboyant dribbler in the Indian midfield
Squash: Anahat Singh set to make another big impression in Hangzhou
Athletics: KM Chanda – the accidental runner who hopes to conquer Asia
Athletics: Abdulla Aboobacker’s journey from filling up numbers to becoming the best
Boxing: Deepak Bhoria – once undernourished and counted out, now India’s best medal bet
Live action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV
Screenshots via SonyLIV and the official 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games website