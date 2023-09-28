Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Anush Agarwalla wins first-ever medal in Equestrian individual dressage Anush Agarwalla and his horse Etro clinched bronze in the individual dressage event after scoring 73.030. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 36 minutes ago India's Anush Agarwalla with horse Etro reacts as he competes in the Prix St-Georges of Equestrian Dressage team and individual event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26, 2023. | WANG Zhao / AFP #TeamIndia's first-ever medal in #AsianGames #Equestrian Individual Dressage 🙌🐎Congratulations to Anush Agarwalla and his horse Etro who sealed a bronze medal with a score of 73.030! 👏#Cheer4India #HangzhouAsianGames #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/hYrLLPD69i— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Asian Games Anush Agarwalla Etro Equestrian 2022 Asian Games 2023 Asian Games Asian Games 2023 Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 India at Asian Games India Asian Games 2022 India Asian Games 2023 Asian Games schedule India Asian Games reports India Asian Games India Asian Games medal tally