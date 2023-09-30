Five medals were won across tennis, shooting, athletics and squash while three Indian boxers were also assured of medals after they won their respective quarter-final bouts on Saturday at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Sunday will see more medals up for grabs in athletics in the men’s shotput, men’s long jump, women’s discus throw and women’s 100m hurdles events, among others.

The Indian archers, who have had a good season so far that saw them compete in the World Cup Finals just under a month ago, will begin their respective campaigns with the individual qualification rounds on Sunday.

The Indian men’s badminton team will also go up against hosts China in a bid to emulate their compatriots in squash who won the gold medal against Pakistan in the team event on Saturday.

And lastly, India will have their final chance to add to their shooting medals as the men and women complete their qualification rounds in the trap individual and team events.

All timings listed below are in Indian Standard Time.

Athletics

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump – Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara, 6.30am

Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 1 – Jyothi Yarraji, 7.10am

Men’s 200m Round 1 Heat 4 – Amlan Borgohain, 8.06am

Men’s Shotput Final – Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh, 4.30pm

Men’s Long jump Final – Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin, 4.40pm

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – Avinash Sable, 4.45pm

Women’s Discus Throw Final – Seema Punia, 5.35pm

Women’s 1500m Final – Harmilan Bains and Deeksha, 5.50pm

Men’s 1500m Final – Jinson Johnson and Ajay Kumar Saroj, 6pm

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final – Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj, 6.45pm

It will be a packed day with lots of medals on offer for Indian athletes with the likes of Jyothi Yarraji, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Murali Sreeshankar, Avinash Sable, Seema Punia and Amlan Borgohain in action.

The fifth event of the women’s heptathlon continues with defending champion Swapna Barman needing to recover after a poor outing in the events on Saturday.

Archery

Recurve Men’s Individual Qualification Round – 6.30am

Recurve Women’s Individual Qualification Round – 11.50am

Compound Women’s Individual Qualification Round – 6.30am

Compound Men’s Individual Qualification Round – 11.50am

Indian archers begin their campaign in Hangzhou tomorrow with the likes of world champions Aditi Swami and Ojas Pravin Deotale, and World Cup winners Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Dhiraj Bommadevara all in action in their respective individual qualification rounds.

Badminton

Men’s Team Gold Medal Match – India vs China, 2.30pm

After a thrilling semi-final that saw Kidambi Srikanth come from behind to win the decider against South Korea, the Indian men’s team will take on hosts China in the hopes of winning gold.

Basketball

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A – India vs China, 5.30pm

The Indian women will be up against hosts China with both teams currently unbeaten in Group A after two matches.

Boxing

Women’s 57kg Quarter-final – Parveen vs Sitora Turdibekova (UZB), 11.45am

Women’s 60kg Quarter-final – Jaismine vs Won Ungyong (PRK), 12.30pm

Women’s 50kg Semi-final – Nikhat Zareen vs Chuthamat Raksat (THA), 4.30pm

Both Parveen and Jaismine will be hoping to replicate the efforts of Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina in securing a medal for India if they win their respective quarter-finals.

Having assured herself of a medal, Nikhat will hope to go one step further in her semi-final against the Thai boxer.

Canoe Sprint

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heat 1 – 7am

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heat 2 – 7.26am

Megha Pradeep will compete in the canoe single’s 200m and Sonia Devi Phairembam in the kayak single’s 500m event.

Chess

Men’s Team Round 3 – 12.30pm

Women’s Team Round 3 – 12.30pm

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will continue after the men played out a draw in their matches against Uzbekistan while the women beat Vietnam 2.5 to 1.5.

Golf

Women’s individual Round 4 and team event – 4 am

Men’s individual Round 4 and team event – 5 am

Aditi Ashok will be aiming to secure gold in the individual and team round along with her compatriots Pranavi Sharath URS (T11) and Avani Prashanth (T19). In the men’s event, Anirban Lahiri (T17), SSP Chawrasia (T20), Khalin Joshi (T24), and Shubhankar Sharma (T34) will be hoping to improve on their individual and team standings, where India are placed 8th in the leaderboard.

Hockey

Women’s Pool A – India vs South Korea, 1:30pm

After dominating victories over Singapore and Malaysia in their first two matches, the Indian women will face off against South Korea who are also unbeaten from their opening two matches.

Kurash

Men’s -81kg Round of 16 Bout 7 – Aditya Sanjay Dhopaokar vs S Hassan Baiqara Rasooli (AFG), TBD

Sepaktakraw

Women’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B – India vs Laos, 7.30am

Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B – India vs Japan, 11.30am

Women’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B – India vs China, 12.30pm

The Indian men’s and women’s quadrant teams will start their campaign against Japan, China and Laos tomorrow.

Shooting

Trap Men’s Individual Qualification, Phase 2 – 6.30am

Trap Women’s Individual Qualification, Phase 2 – 6.30am

Trap Men’s and Women’s Team Final – 6.30am

Trap Women’s Individual Final – 12.30pm

Trap Men’s Individual Final – 1.30pm

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will look to secure qualification to the individual finals and will be in contention for medals in the team finals with the men finishing in second and women in fourth at the end of Phase 1.

Squash

Mixed Doubles Pool A – India vs Korea, 8.30am

Mixed Doubles Pool D – India vs Philippines, 10am

Men’s Singles Round of 32 – Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Jonathan Reyes (PHI), 1.30pm

Mixed Doubles Pool A – India vs Pakistan, 1.30pm

Mixed Doubles Pool D – India vs Pakistan, 1.30pm

After a gold and bronze in the team events, the Indian squash contingent will move their focus to the singles’ and doubles’ events on Sunday.

Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Round Pool A – India vs China, 4.30pm

The Indian women’s team will be hoping to end their group campaign on a high note, after their 1-3 loss to North Korea in the first match.