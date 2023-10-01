Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Ayhika and Sutirtha upset world No 2 team to secure a women’s doubles TT medal The Indian duo beat the pair from China 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 to reach the semi-final. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ayhika Mukherjee (L) and Sutirtha Mukherjee celebrate after beating the world No 2 women's doubles team from China | Jung Yeon-je / AFP Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ayhika Mukherjee Sutirtha Mukherjee Chen Meng Wang Yidi Indian table tennis Asian Games Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games 2022