India at Asian Games, Oct 3, live: Score updates, stats and reactions
Live updates of Day 10 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 10 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou!
The Indian contingent, on Monday, got to 60 medals in total – 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze. That tally is expected to increase yet again when the action from Hangzhou continues.
The Indian men’s kabaddi team begins its campaign first thing in the morning, at 6am IST, in the hunt to earn back the spot at the top of the podium. The men’s cricket team also begins their campaign in the quarter-final, where they take on Nepal.
There is plenty of action in boxing, badminton, squash, archery and athletics.
Stay tuned!
Live action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV
Screenshots via SonyLIV and the official 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games website