Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Indian men's and women's teams win compound archery gold in Hangzhou The Indian compound archers also won gold in the mixed team event and and are assured medals in the individual events. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Updated 23 minutes ago (L to R) Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami | World Archery