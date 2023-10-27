NorthEast United FC came from behind to score two goals in added time and beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Michel Zabaco scored four minutes into second half added time to equalise for the hosts before Ibson Melo stepped up five minutes later to convert a penalty hand his team the win.

The Red Miners came touring with only a solitary goal to their name in four matches this season.

But the visitors took the lead 19 minutes into the game after Daniel Chima Chukwu’s penalty attempt was saved, but the striker was first to react and score on the rebound.

However, it was NEUFC’s seasoned duo of Michel Zabaco and Ibson Melo who injected precision gameplay with their exemplary output in the 10 minutes of extra time. NorthEast were on the lookout for the equaliser and they grabbed the opportunity through a sweet strike from Zabaco that landed in the middle of the net in the 94th minute.

The momentum that they gained from that goal pushed them to find a winner, resulting in Romain Philippoteaux winning a spot-kick in the final minute. Melo confidently stepped up to the challenge and drilled the ball home in the 99th minute to get his team a victory.