India were put to bat first by Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup round robin match on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India, with six wins out of six matches, start as favourites against Sri Lanka. Should they win in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma’s side will be the first team to qualify for the semi-finals at the ongoing World Cup.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to beat India to stay alive in the competition. Kusal Mendis’ team are seventh after winning four points.

With Hardik Pandya still out injured, India have continued with Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav in the line-up.

In the two matches the Wankhede hosted before today’s clash, South Africa scored more than 380 runs while batting first. With India’s batting in good form, expect another high-score from the team batting first.