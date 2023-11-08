Australia’s Glenn Maxwell smashed a match-winning unbeaten 201 in a knock for the ages against Afghanistan in an ICC Men’s ODI World Cup thriller that took the five-time champions into the semi-finals on Tuesday.

As the middle-order batter took his team from 91/7 to 293/7 in the group fixture in Mumbai, he broke several records along with his captain Pat Cummins.

ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: ‘Greatest ODI innings ever’ – Reactions as Maxwell records double ton

The 35-year-old Maxwell’s highest one-day international score was just his fourth century in 136 matches at this level, but second of the tournament after he scored the fastest hundred in men’s World Cup history, off just 40 balls, against the Netherlands.

Watch, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: Glenn Maxwell’s record-breaking innings powers Australia into semis

Cummins himself was 12 not out off 68 deliveries, but played his part by holding firm in an unbroken record eighth-wicket stand of 202.

After being dropped on 33 by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, he made Afghanistan pay with an astounding 128-ball innings, featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes, as he became just the third batter after New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and West Indies’ Chris Gayle to score a men’s World Cup double century.

Here’s a look at the records Glenn Maxwell broke along the way:

Highest individual score – Aus in men's ODIs Player Runs Mins Balls 4s 6s SR Team Opposition Venue Match Date GJ Maxwell 201* 181 128 21 10 157.03 Australia v Afghanistan Mumbai 07 Nov 2023 SR Watson 185* 113 96 15 15 192.70 Australia v Bangladesh Mirpur 11 Apr 2011 ML Hayden 181* 227 166 11 10 109.03 Australia v New Zealand Hamilton 20 Feb 2007 DA Warner 179 186 128 19 5 139.84 Australia v Pakistan Adelaide 26 Jan 2017 DA Warner 178 164 133 19 5 133.83 Australia v Afghanistan Perth 04 Mar 2015 ME Waugh 173 199 148 16 3 116.89 Australia v West Indies Melbourne 09 Feb 2001 DA Warner 173 218 136 24 - 127.20 Australia v South Africa Cape Town 12 Oct 2016 AC Gilchrist 172 197 126 13 3 136.50 Australia v Zimbabwe Hobart 16 Jan 2004 DA Warner 166 184 147 14 5 112.92 Australia v Bangladesh Nottingham 20 Jun 2019 RT Ponting 164 154 105 13 9 156.19 Australia v South Africa Johannesburg 12 Mar 2006 via Statsguru

Highest individual scores in men's World Cups Player Runs Mins Balls 4s 6s SR Team Opposition Venue Match Date MJ Guptill 237* 223 163 24 11 145.39 New Zealand v West Indies Wellington 21 Mar 2015 CH Gayle 215 212 147 10 16 146.25 West Indies v Zimbabwe Canberra 24 Feb 2015 GJ Maxwell 201* 181 128 21 10 157.03 Australia v Afghanistan Mumbai 07 Nov 2023 G Kirsten 188* 210 159 13 4 118.23 South Africa v U.A.E. Rawalpindi 16 Feb 1996 SC Ganguly 183 210 158 17 7 115.82 India v Sri Lanka Taunton 26 May 1999 IVA Richards 181 - 125 16 7 144.80 West Indies v Sri Lanka Karachi 13 Oct 1987 DA Warner 178 164 133 19 5 133.83 Australia v Afghanistan Perth 04 Mar 2015 N Kapil Dev 175* - 138 16 6 126.81 India v Zimbabwe Tunbridge Wells 18 Jun 1983 V Sehwag 175 198 140 14 5 125.00 India v Bangladesh Mirpur 19 Feb 2011 Q de Kock 174 192 140 15 7 124.28 South Africa v Bangladesh Wankhede 24 Oct 2023 via Statsguru

Most runs in an innings by a No 6 batter (men) Player Runs Mins Balls 4s 6s SR Team Opposition Venue GJ Maxwell 201* 181 128 21 10 157.03 Australia v Afghanistan Mumbai N Kapil Dev 175* - 138 16 6 126.81 India v Zimbabwe Tunbridge Wells A Symonds 143* 139 125 18 2 114.40 Australia v Pakistan Johannesburg MS Dhoni 139* 169 121 12 5 114.87 India v Australia Mohali JC Buttler 129 105 77 13 5 167.53 England v New Zealand Birmingham via Statsguru

Highest scores while chasing in men's ODIs Player Runs Mins BF 4s 6s SR Inns Opposition Venue GJ Maxwell (AUS) 201* 181 128 21 10 157.03 2 v Afghanistan Mumbai Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 193 224 155 18 10 124.51 2 v South Africa Johannesburg SR Watson (AUS) 185* 113 96 15 15 192.70 2 v Bangladesh Mirpur MS Dhoni (IND) 183* 210 145 15 10 126.20 2 v Sri Lanka Jaipur V Kohli (IND) 183 211 148 22 1 123.64 2 v Pakistan Mirpur LRPL Taylor (NZ) 181* 213 147 17 6 123.12 2 v England Dunedin MJ Guptill (NZ) 180* 198 138 15 11 130.43 2 v South Africa Hamilton Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 180* 220 144 17 6 125.00 2 v New Zealand Rawalpindi JJ Roy (ENG) 180 151 151 16 5 119.20 2 v Australia Melbourne Q de Kock (SA) 178 142 113 16 11 157.52 2 v Australia Centurion via Statsguru

Double-centurions in men's World Cups Player Year Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s MJ Guptill (NZ) 2015 1 1 1 237 237* - 163 145.39 1 0 0 24 11 CH Gayle (WI) 2015 1 1 0 215 215 215.00 147 146.25 1 0 0 10 16 GJ Maxwell (AUS) 2023 1 1 1 201 201* - 128 157.03 1 0 0 21 10 via Statsguru

Highest partnership for the 8th wicket Partners Runs Team Opposition Venue Match Date GJ Maxwell, PJ Cummins 202* Australia v Afghanistan Mumbai 7 Nov 2023 JM Kemp, AJ Hall 138* South Africa v India Cape Town 26 Nov 2006 PR Reiffel, SK Warne 119 Australia v South Africa Gqeberha 4 Apr 1994 DL Houghton, IP Butchart 117 Zimbabwe v New Zealand Hyderabad 10 Oct 1987 E Chigumbura, GB Brent 115 Zimbabwe v South Africa Bulawayo 22 Aug 2007 D Wiese, JN Frylinck 115 Namibia v U.A.E. Dubai 8 Mar 2022 M Labuschagne, AC Agar 112* Australia v South Africa Bloemfontein 7 Sep 2023 RD Berrington, MRJ Watt 110 Scotland v U.A.E. Bulawayo 23 Jun 2023 H Masakadza, AG Cremer 104 Zimbabwe v Afghanistan Sharjah 2 Jan 2016 Sikandar Raza, B Evans 104 Zimbabwe v India Harare 22 Aug 2022 via Statsguru