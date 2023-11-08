Australia’s Glenn Maxwell smashed a match-winning unbeaten 201 in a knock for the ages against Afghanistan in an ICC Men’s ODI World Cup thriller that took the five-time champions into the semi-finals on Tuesday.
As the middle-order batter took his team from 91/7 to 293/7 in the group fixture in Mumbai, he broke several records along with his captain Pat Cummins.
ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: ‘Greatest ODI innings ever’ – Reactions as Maxwell records double ton
The 35-year-old Maxwell’s highest one-day international score was just his fourth century in 136 matches at this level, but second of the tournament after he scored the fastest hundred in men’s World Cup history, off just 40 balls, against the Netherlands.
Watch, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: Glenn Maxwell’s record-breaking innings powers Australia into semis
Cummins himself was 12 not out off 68 deliveries, but played his part by holding firm in an unbroken record eighth-wicket stand of 202.
After being dropped on 33 by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, he made Afghanistan pay with an astounding 128-ball innings, featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes, as he became just the third batter after New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and West Indies’ Chris Gayle to score a men’s World Cup double century.
Here’s a look at the records Glenn Maxwell broke along the way:
Highest individual score – Aus in men's ODIs
|Player
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Match Date
|GJ Maxwell
|201*
|181
|128
|21
|10
|157.03
|Australia
|v Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|07 Nov 2023
|SR Watson
|185*
|113
|96
|15
|15
|192.70
|Australia
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|11 Apr 2011
|ML Hayden
|181*
|227
|166
|11
|10
|109.03
|Australia
|v New Zealand
|Hamilton
|20 Feb 2007
|DA Warner
|179
|186
|128
|19
|5
|139.84
|Australia
|v Pakistan
|Adelaide
|26 Jan 2017
|DA Warner
|178
|164
|133
|19
|5
|133.83
|Australia
|v Afghanistan
|Perth
|04 Mar 2015
|ME Waugh
|173
|199
|148
|16
|3
|116.89
|Australia
|v West Indies
|Melbourne
|09 Feb 2001
|DA Warner
|173
|218
|136
|24
|-
|127.20
|Australia
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|12 Oct 2016
|AC Gilchrist
|172
|197
|126
|13
|3
|136.50
|Australia
|v Zimbabwe
|Hobart
|16 Jan 2004
|DA Warner
|166
|184
|147
|14
|5
|112.92
|Australia
|v Bangladesh
|Nottingham
|20 Jun 2019
|RT Ponting
|164
|154
|105
|13
|9
|156.19
|Australia
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|12 Mar 2006
Highest individual scores in men's World Cups
|Player
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Match Date
|MJ Guptill
|237*
|223
|163
|24
|11
|145.39
|New Zealand
|v West Indies
|Wellington
|21 Mar 2015
|CH Gayle
|215
|212
|147
|10
|16
|146.25
|West Indies
|v Zimbabwe
|Canberra
|24 Feb 2015
|GJ Maxwell
|201*
|181
|128
|21
|10
|157.03
|Australia
|v Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|07 Nov 2023
|G Kirsten
|188*
|210
|159
|13
|4
|118.23
|South Africa
|v U.A.E.
|Rawalpindi
|16 Feb 1996
|SC Ganguly
|183
|210
|158
|17
|7
|115.82
|India
|v Sri Lanka
|Taunton
|26 May 1999
|IVA Richards
|181
|-
|125
|16
|7
|144.80
|West Indies
|v Sri Lanka
|Karachi
|13 Oct 1987
|DA Warner
|178
|164
|133
|19
|5
|133.83
|Australia
|v Afghanistan
|Perth
|04 Mar 2015
|N Kapil Dev
|175*
|-
|138
|16
|6
|126.81
|India
|v Zimbabwe
|Tunbridge Wells
|18 Jun 1983
|V Sehwag
|175
|198
|140
|14
|5
|125.00
|India
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|19 Feb 2011
|Q de Kock
|174
|192
|140
|15
|7
|124.28
|South Africa
|v Bangladesh
|Wankhede
|24 Oct 2023
Most runs in an innings by a No 6 batter (men)
|Player
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|GJ Maxwell
|201*
|181
|128
|21
|10
|157.03
|Australia
|v Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|N Kapil Dev
|175*
|-
|138
|16
|6
|126.81
|India
|v Zimbabwe
|Tunbridge Wells
|A Symonds
|143*
|139
|125
|18
|2
|114.40
|Australia
|v Pakistan
|Johannesburg
|MS Dhoni
|139*
|169
|121
|12
|5
|114.87
|India
|v Australia
|Mohali
|JC Buttler
|129
|105
|77
|13
|5
|167.53
|England
|v New Zealand
|Birmingham
Highest scores while chasing in men's ODIs
|Player
|Runs
|Mins
|BF
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Venue
|GJ Maxwell (AUS)
|201*
|181
|128
|21
|10
|157.03
|2
|v Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
|193
|224
|155
|18
|10
|124.51
|2
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|SR Watson (AUS)
|185*
|113
|96
|15
|15
|192.70
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|MS Dhoni (IND)
|183*
|210
|145
|15
|10
|126.20
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Jaipur
|V Kohli (IND)
|183
|211
|148
|22
|1
|123.64
|2
|v Pakistan
|Mirpur
|LRPL Taylor (NZ)
|181*
|213
|147
|17
|6
|123.12
|2
|v England
|Dunedin
|MJ Guptill (NZ)
|180*
|198
|138
|15
|11
|130.43
|2
|v South Africa
|Hamilton
|Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
|180*
|220
|144
|17
|6
|125.00
|2
|v New Zealand
|Rawalpindi
|JJ Roy (ENG)
|180
|151
|151
|16
|5
|119.20
|2
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|Q de Kock (SA)
|178
|142
|113
|16
|11
|157.52
|2
|v Australia
|Centurion
Double-centurions in men's World Cups
|Player
|Year
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|MJ Guptill (NZ)
|2015
|1
|1
|1
|237
|237*
|-
|163
|145.39
|1
|0
|0
|24
|11
|CH Gayle (WI)
|2015
|1
|1
|0
|215
|215
|215.00
|147
|146.25
|1
|0
|0
|10
|16
|GJ Maxwell (AUS)
|2023
|1
|1
|1
|201
|201*
|-
|128
|157.03
|1
|0
|0
|21
|10
Highest partnership for the 8th wicket
|Partners
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Match Date
|GJ Maxwell, PJ Cummins
|202*
|Australia
|v Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|7 Nov 2023
|JM Kemp, AJ Hall
|138*
|South Africa
|v India
|Cape Town
|26 Nov 2006
|PR Reiffel, SK Warne
|119
|Australia
|v South Africa
|Gqeberha
|4 Apr 1994
|DL Houghton, IP Butchart
|117
|Zimbabwe
|v New Zealand
|Hyderabad
|10 Oct 1987
|E Chigumbura, GB Brent
|115
|Zimbabwe
|v South Africa
|Bulawayo
|22 Aug 2007
|D Wiese, JN Frylinck
|115
|Namibia
|v U.A.E.
|Dubai
|8 Mar 2022
|M Labuschagne, AC Agar
|112*
|Australia
|v South Africa
|Bloemfontein
|7 Sep 2023
|RD Berrington, MRJ Watt
|110
|Scotland
|v U.A.E.
|Bulawayo
|23 Jun 2023
|H Masakadza, AG Cremer
|104
|Zimbabwe
|v Afghanistan
|Sharjah
|2 Jan 2016
|Sikandar Raza, B Evans
|104
|Zimbabwe
|v India
|Harare
|22 Aug 2022
Most runs in a men's ODI innings (top 10)
|Player
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Match Date
|RG Sharma
|264
|225
|173
|33
|9
|152.60
|India
|v Sri Lanka
|Kolkata
|13 Nov 2014
|MJ Guptill
|237*
|223
|163
|24
|11
|145.39
|New Zealand
|v West Indies
|Wellington
|21 Mar 2015
|V Sehwag
|219
|208
|149
|25
|7
|146.97
|India
|v West Indies
|Indore
|08 Dec 2011
|CH Gayle
|215
|212
|147
|10
|16
|146.25
|West Indies
|v Zimbabwe
|Canberra
|24 Feb 2015
|Fakhar Zaman
|210*
|221
|156
|24
|5
|134.61
|Pakistan
|v Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|20 Jul 2018
|Ishan Kishan
|210
|169
|131
|24
|10
|160.30
|India
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|10 Dec 2022
|RG Sharma
|209
|222
|158
|12
|16
|132.27
|India
|v Australia
|Bengaluru
|02 Nov 2013
|RG Sharma
|208*
|212
|153
|13
|12
|135.94
|India
|v Sri Lanka
|Mohali
|13 Dec 2017
|Shubman Gill
|208
|225
|149
|19
|9
|139.59
|India
|v New Zealand
|Hyderabad
|18 Jan 2023
|GJ Maxwell
|201*
|181
|128
|21
|10
|157.03
|Australia
|v Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|07 Nov 2023