India won five medals in compound archery, including three gold medals on the final day of the 2023 Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok on Thursday. India finished with seven medals at the tournament overall.

In the women’s team final, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur teamed up with Aditi Gopichand Swami to beat Chinese Taipei 234-233 in a thrilling final to win gold.

India won their second gold medal of the day after Swami and Priyansh beat Thailand 156-151 in the final of the mixed team event.

Kaur won gold in the women’s individual archery event after beating compatriot Vennam in the final.

In the all-Indian final, Kaur trailed Vennam 87-85 after three ends only for the latter to drop two points in the fourth end as Kaur levelled the scores. Both archers shot 30 in the final end and get to 145-145 to force a shoot-off.

The normally deadly Vennam shot an eight as Kaur scored 9 to to clinch gold in the shoot-off.

In the men’s individual event, Abhishek Verma completed a remarkable turnaround against South Korea’s Joo Jaehoon to win bronze. After three ends, Verma trailed 89-87. However, the Indian shot 60 from the final two ends even as Joo dropped three points to gift Verma the bronze medal.