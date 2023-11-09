Arif Khan, a skier from Jammu and Kashmir, won gold in the Slalom event at the FIS International Ski Races in Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

After three runs, he finished with an overall 51.98 seconds to take the gold. He finished the first run in 17.45 seconds, the second run in 17.43 seconds and the third run in 17.43 seconds.

Alexander Penneck of the United Kingdom and Maksim Goedeev of Kyrgyzstan finished 0.12 seconds and 1.62 seconds behind him for silver and bronze respectively.

via FIS Ski website

Earlier in the event, he had earned a bronze medal with a total time of 55.76 seconds in three runs on November 8.

Khan had also finished eighth with a total time of 56.99 seconds in three runs in his first race at the event on November 7.

Khan, the only Indian to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is a national and South Asian slalom champion in alpine skiing. He took part in two events then – slalom and giant slalom.