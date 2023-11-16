India’s campaign at the Japan Masters Super 500 ended on Thursday after HS Prannoy lost a tight men’s singles match to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen.

Prannoy, the seventh seed, was facing the world No 12 in the second round, but lost 21-19, 16-21, 19-21 in a match that lasted 73 minutes.

Prannoy started the match well, taking an early 4-0 lead only for Chou to find his way back into the game. The duo were locked at 7-7 and 8-8 before Prannoy took another slender lead, one he would hold onto to win the opening game 21-19.

Just as it was for the Indian in the first game, Chou took a quick lead in the second game only for Prannoy to level proceedings. But at 10-10, Chou won four points on the trot to take a lead. He would go on to win the second game 21-16 to take the match into the decider.

Chou started off well in the final game and even had a commanding 12-4 lead. But Prannoy would not give in and kept pushing back, eventually levelling it at 19-19.

But the shuttler from Chinese Taipei managed to get over the line, winning the next two points to clinch an entertaining match in three games.