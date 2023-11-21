Hockey India on Monday named a 34-member core probable group for the senior women’s national coaching camp, scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 10, 2023 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, ahead of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, set to take place from December 15 to 22.

India, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and hosts Spain will be competing in the five-nation tournament in Valencia. It is a key step in India’s preparations for the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers in Ranchi set to begin from January 13, 2024.

The Indian players will feel confident as they return to camp after a dominating performance at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi earlier this month. India claimed the title after defeating Japan 4-0 in the final. India also remained unbeaten in the tournament that also saw participation from China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The core group includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki, while Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary form the group of defenders.

Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur are the midfielders called up for the camp, while Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, and Beauty Dungdung form the forwards line-up.

India chief coach Janneke Schopman explained the importance of the upcoming camp and said, “We have been in good form over the past couple of months, with the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the gold medal in the Asian Champions Trophy. But it is important for us to continue to maintain our momentum and ensure we remain in the right frame of mind going into important competitions next year.”

“Our sights are set on the Paris Olympics and to ensure a spot, we have to perform well at the Olympic Qualifiers. The five-nation tournament is a good chance for us to test ourselves against European teams and also plan our strategies and make modifications as and when needed. The National Coaching Camp will allow us to regroup once again and work on the areas where we still need to and provide us with a roadmap to ensure we achieve our immediate goals,” Schopman added.