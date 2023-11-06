The Indian women’s hockey team were, on Monday, grouped with Germany, New Zealand, Japan, Chile, United States, Italy, and Czech Republic for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

This development comes after the conclusion of the Pan American Games and the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 tournaments.

A total of 16 teams have been divided into two groups of eight teams each for the Olympic qualifiers. The other eight teams in the women’s section include Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, Korea, Ireland, Canada, Malaysia and Ukraine.

The groups were divided on the basis of the FIH World Rankings on Monday.

The top three teams in each group will book a ticket to Paris. The Indian team will compete in the qualification tournament in front of their home crowd in Ranchi from January 13 to January 21.

The competition was earlier slated to be held in China but once their team qualified for the quadrennial event with a gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games last month, the event was shifted to India.

The second group of eight teams will play their qualifiers at Valencia, Spain.

A total of five teams – Australia, Netherlands, China, Argentina, and South Africa, have already qualified for the women’s hockey competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics whereas France will compete as hosts.

Indian men’s team qualified

The Indian men’s hockey team has also already qualified for the Paris Games, thanks to their gold medal winning effort at the 2022 Asian Games.

The other men’s teams to have earned qualification include Australia, Netherlands, Argentina, South Africa and France.

A total of 16 men’s team have also been classified into two groups of eight teams each for the Paris Olympics qualifiers. While one group will compete in Muscat, Oman, the other will compete in Valencia for a spot at the Paris Games.

The eight men’s teams that will compete in Muscat include Great Britain, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Canada, Chile, and China

The eight teams that will compete in Valencia are Belgium, Spain, Korea, Ireland, Japan, Austria, Egypt, and Ukraine.