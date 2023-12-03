England A captain Hollie Armitage and all-rounder Issy Wong top scored in the third Twenty20 match as the visitors sealed a 2-1 win over India A at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

England A were asked to bowl first after the hosts won the toss and bowled them out for 101 in 19.2 overs. Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Flier and Mady Villiers all picked up two wickets each.

Disha Kasat (20), wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry (21) and Monica Patel (11) were the only Indian batters to score in double digits.

In response, India A’s bowlers led by captain Minnu Mani had restricted England A to 31/4 before Armitage and later on, Wong’s unbeaten innings helped the visitors chase down the target with five balls to spare.

Shreyanka Patil and Mani picked up two wickets each while Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha and Patel took one wicket each. Kashyap was also responsible for running out Armitage to break the 30-odd run partnership the England A captain had with Seren Samale (18).

The second T20 match saw Wong star to level the three-match series on Friday after Patil’s heroics in the last over gave India A the opening win of the series.

The tour continues as India will take on England at the same venue in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals. The tour will conclude with a one-off Test scheduled between December 14 and 17 at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mani, Patil and Kashyap are the only players from the India A squad who have been named for the T20I series against England. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain both the T20I and Test side to face England.