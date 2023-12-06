Ravi Bishnoi’s star continues to rise as he displaces Rashid Khan at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings following his Player of the Series-winning performance in their 4-1 series victory against Australia.

The 23-year-old leg-spinner took nine wickets in five matches, rising four slots to number one with 699 ratings points in the weekly update which considers the performances of the week up to 4 December.

Bishnoi’s consistency since making his T20I debut in February 2022 has seen him pick up 34 wickets in 21 matches, attributing to his meteoric rise.

Other movements among the bowlers include a 16-slot leap to 11th place by fellow India star, Axar Patel, with 638 points and massive gains by Mukesh Kumar, who rose 45 slots to 104th, Avesh Khan who rocketed 125 places to 176th, and Australia’s Aaron Hardie who ascended 341 slots to 180th. Patel also features in the all-rounders list, soaring 15 slots to 15th place.

In the batters list, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal rose 16 places to 19th (581 points), while Travis Head also climbed 16 slots to 29th (548 points).

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, India’s Shubman Gill (826 points) still tops the charts.