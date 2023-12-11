Reigning champions India will open their 2024 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup campaign against former champions Bangladesh on January 20 next year, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday.

The tournament will begin a day prior with hosts South Africa taking on West Indies in the opening match of the competition.

The 2024 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup was earlier relocated from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the apex body’s decision to suspend the former last month. The tournament will also mark South Africa’s third time as hosts for the U19 event.

The 15th edition of the tournament will witness 16 teams battle it out across five venues in South Africa for little over three weeks. The World Cup final will be played on 11 February at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

The 16 teams competing in the competition have been divided into four groups of four teams each. Five-time champions India have been placed in Group A alongside neighbours Bangladesh, Ireland, and the US.

Hosts South Africa will headline Group B alongside England, West Indies, and Scotland, whereas Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia have been drawn in Group C.

The final Group D will consist of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will then advance to the Super Six stage, which will be followed by the semi-finals and the final.

2024 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup Groups and Complete Schedule Group A: India, Bangladesh, Ireland, USA

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland

Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Namibia

Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal