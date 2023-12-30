FC Goa was held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the last Indian Super League match of the 2023 calendar year.

Carlos Martinez opened the scoring in the 20th minute to put FG Goa in the lead.

Noah Sadaoui played in an excellent cross from the left flank that Martinez headed home, albeit with a deflection off the goalkeeper.

The lead did not last long as NorthEast were level six minutes later.

Parthib Gogoi played in an excellently placed cross from the right that the onrushing Jithin MS got to the end off and played a first-time shot off his knee to slot past Arshdeep Singh in the FC Goa goal.

The season now goes into a break for the AFC Asian Cup 2024, with FC Goa remaining the only unbeaten team in the ISL campaign so far.