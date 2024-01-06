The Formula E has cancelled the second edition of the race in Hyderabad, which was slated to be held on February 10.

According to a statement published by Formula E, the development comes after the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department of the city decided not to fulfil the Host City Agreement which was signed on October 30, 2023.

The Hyderabad E-Prix was held for the first time on February 11, 2023, with a brand new track developed for the electric-powered vehicles for the open-wheel racing cars. The race around the edge of the Hussainsagar Lake then marked the return of a FIA recognised motorsports event to India for the first time since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.

The 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix was held after a multi-year agreement between the Government of Telangana, then led by the Bhartiya Rashtra Samhiti, and Formula E.

The Bhartiya Rashtra Samhiti was, however, voted out of power in November last year following the legislative elections in the state, which was won by the Indian National Congress.

Formual E indicated that it is considering legal options against the host city for breach of contract.

“Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD [Municipal Administration and Urban Development] that it is in breach of contract,” the statement read.

“FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO’s rights in that regard are reserved.”

India’s Jehan Daruvala, who signed his career’s first-ever Formula E contract for the 2024 season with Maserati MSG Racing, expressed his disappointment via a social media post.

“Really disappointed, was looking forward to my home race,” Daruvala wrote. “But the new season is just around the corner – so full focus on Mexico, coming up next week.”

The 2024 Formula E season will commence on January 13 with the Mexico City E-Prix. The other confirmed host cities for the season include Tokyo, Sanghai, Berlin, Monaco, and London.