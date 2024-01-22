Mumbai City FC rode Hmingthanmawia Ralte’s strike in the first half to defeat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a Group C match and advance to the semi-finals of the 2024 Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The highlight of the match was Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Tempa Lachenpa’s performance as he made numerous saves to secure the win for his side.

Mumbai City thus finished at the top of their group with nine points after winning all their three matches. Chennaiyin FC had to settle for the second spot with four points from three matches, including one win, one draw and a loss each.

Petr Kratky’s Mumbai City will now either face Odisha FC or FC Goa in their last four clash on Wednesday.

It was a tightly-contested affair considering that both the sides had a good opportunity to advance from the group to the semi-finals. Mumbai City started the match with six points from two matches, including two wins, while Chennaiyin had four points from a win and a draw.

Given these standings, Mumbai City needed only a draw to secure their advancement to the knockout stages. Chennaiyin FC, in contrast, faced the more pressing need for a victory to move ahead in the competition.

Understandably, it was the Marina Machans, who started on an attacking note and created quite a few chances inside the first 20 minutes. But their strikers’ lack of sharpness meant that the chances were squandered.

While Jordan Murray couldn’t keep his header on target, Connor Shields got a brilliant chance after Rafael Crivellaro released a perfectly-timed through ball. But Phurba Lachenpa came off his line to make a save.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, were clinical in front of the goal and took the lead in the 24th minute. Yoell Van Niff floated in a free-kick at the far post from the right and an unmarked Ralte headed past Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra easily.

Stung by the reverse, Chennaiyin tried their best to score an equaliser but was thwarted by Lachenpa time and again. Mumbai City also displayed strong defensive organisation, maintaining their formation and efficiently handling Chennaiyin’s offensive efforts without much difficulty.

A key issue for Chennaiyin was their predictable strategy – most of their attacks involved crosses into the box and they lacked variety in their approach. This made it easier for the Islanders to defend as they were largely untroubled by any penetrating moves through the middle and could focus on intercepting or clearing the crosses.

Despite their efforts, Chennaiyin did forge a significant opportunity around the 60-minute mark. Jordan Murray managed to rise above the Mumbai City defenders and direct a header towards goal, only to be denied by Lachenpa, who made an excellent save at close range.

Chennaiyin had another chance in the 80th minute when substitute Irfan Yadwad showcased his ability with a skillful header, aiming to level the score. However, Lachenpa once again proved to be a formidable barrier, pulling off a spectacular save to maintain Mumbai City’s lead.

Lachenpa’s series of crucial saves played a pivotal role in keeping Chennaiyin at bay and preserving Mumbai City’s lead.