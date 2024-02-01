Lauren Cheatle, the Australian bowler, has pulled out of the 2024 Women’s Premier League after a skin cancer removal procedure.

Cheatle was picked up by the Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 Lakhs during the WPL auction back in December 2023. A replacement has not yet been announced for the 25-year-old left-arm seamer.

The announcement came via her Australia domestic side New South Wales on Thursday, who stated that Cheatle would also miss the remainder of the domestic season.

This wasn’t the first time Cheatle has had to go under the knife for such a procedure – she had to have a skin cancer removal on her leg back in 2021.

The bowler has also been beset with shoulder injuries for the last four years and had only returned to the Australian side in December last year, when she made her Test debut in the visitors’ loss to India in the one-off Test.

As per Cricket NSW, Cheatle will most likely make a comeback to pre-season training with her domestic side after the scheduled off-season break.