Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Ireland live: Scores, updates, stats and more
Live updates of the Indian men’s team’s FIH Pro League match against Ireland.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian men’s hockey team’s match against Ireland in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar.
After a thrilling contest against second-ranked Australia, India will hope to get back to winning ways against Ireland. I
They will be confident about their chances considering they had defeated defeated defending champions Netherlands before this. They had also defeated Spain 4-1 in the opening match of the season.
Ireland, meanwhile, are looking for their first win of the season and have their task cut out.
Live action coming up soon. Stay tuned!
Indian men’s squad for 2023-24 FIH Pro League (India leg)
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar (withdrew), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
India’s schedule
February 10: Won 4-1 vs Spain
February 11: Won 2(4) - 2(2) vs The Netherlands
February 15: lost 6-4 to Australia
February 16: Vs Ireland at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 19: Vs Spain at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 21: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 24: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 25: Vs Ireland at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Jio Cinema
Match live: Sports 18 Khel and Jio Cinema