Jamshedpur FC reclaimed the sixth spot in the Indian Super League with a comeback victory, courtesy two late goals, as they edged East Bengal FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

Japanese star Rei Tachikawa scored the equaliser in the 80th minute, which was followed by a winner by French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro in the last minute of second half added time, the 97th minute, to cancel Nanda Kumar’s opener for the Kolkata-club.

The hosts in Jamshedpur had been the better team for most of the first half, creating more chances at goal, but were unable to convert any. Eventually, against the run of play in the 45th minute, Nanda Kumar capitalised on a defensive error.

Cleiton Silva’s attempted long-range effort was blocked by a Jamshedpur FC defender. The deflected ball floated to the edge of the box on the right side where where Jamshedpur defender Wungngayam Muirang missed failed to connect, giving Kumar a clear line at goal to run into with the ball.

East Bengal created a few more chances in the second half.

But the hosts were not to be denied. An in-swinging cross from the right flank by Nikhil Barla was cleverly headed home by Rei Tachikawa for the equaliser in the 80th minute.

The hosts continued to look for the winner and eventually got it in the final minute of added time, through a stunning Jeremy Manzorro free-kick.

The win puts Jamshedpur FC in sixth place, after 17 matches with five wins, five draws and seven losses.