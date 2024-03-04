The Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Pat Cummins as their new captain going into the 2024 Indian Premier League season.

Cummins replaces Aiden Markram as the captain, after becoming the second-most expensive signing in the December auction when SRH bought him for Rs 20.5 crores.

Under Markram, SRH endured a disappointing season where they finished last with just four wins. However, he led Sunrisers East Cape to back-to-back SA20 titles in 2022 and 2023.

Cummins is SRH’s third captain in as many seasons. New Zealand batter Kane Williamson had led SRH to an eight-placed finish in 2022 and was released ahead of the 2023 season.

Cummins has enjoyed a purple patch as Australia captain, leading them to World Test Championship and ICC Men’s ODI World Cup titles.

SRH have been active in the lead up to the 2024 season, replacing head coach Brian Lara and bowling coach James Franklin. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed as the new head coach while former South African pacer Dale Steyn has come on board as bowling coach.

The 2024 season will begin on March 22 when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium. SRH will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on March 23.