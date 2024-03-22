Australian spinner Adam Zampa has pulled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League on Thursday due to personal reasons, according to reports. Subsequently, the Rajasthan Royals team, on Friday, named uncapped Indian all-rounder Tanush Kotian as Zampa’s replacement.

The 25-year-old Kotian represented Mumbai in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy where he picked up 29 wickets and scored 502 runs across 10 matches. He made his first-class debut in 2018 for Mumbai, and has also represented the side in List A and Twenty20 cricket.

Zampa was retained by the franchise for an amount of Rs 1.5 Crore ahead of the auction in December 2023.

He was part of the Rajasthan spin trio in 2023 which included Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the last season, he picked up eight wickets in six matches with an economy rate of 8.54, including a season’s best performance of 3/22 in a home victory against eventual champions Chennai Super Kings.

He was also part of the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup winning squad that beat India in the final in Ahmedabad in November. Since then, he has also featured in Australia’s white-ball series against India, West Indies and New Zealand along with playing in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades.

Zampa missing out adds to the woes of the Royals, who will also be missing the services of Prasidh Krishna, who is currently recovering from a surgery he underwent in February.