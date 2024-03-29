The All India Football Federation, on Friday, held a virtual meeting with senior members of the governing body to discuss the recommendations made by the Technical Committee after India’s Round 2 matches at the 2026 Fifa World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan.

The virtual meeting was attended by a total of 14 members, including the All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey.

A five-member committee comprising of NA Haris, Menla Ethenpa, Anilkumar prabhakaran, IM Vijatan, and Climax Lawrence was appointed during the meeting to hold discussions with coach Igor Stimac about the Indian team’s recent outings and his subsequent comments to the media.

“The AIFF President and its members also took note of certain comments made by India head coach Igor Stimac in the press about his future with the team after the completion of the Round 2 qualifiers,” read a release from the federation.

Earlier, on Thursday, the All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee had expressed their disappointment over India’s performances and recommended that discussions be held with coach Stimac before the team’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar in June.

Mr. Vijayan, where the members of the TC – Mrs. Pinky Bompal Magar, Mr. Shabbir Ali, Mr. Climax Lawrence, Mr. Victor Amalraj, and Mr. Santosh Singh – expressed their disappointment over India’s performance and recommended that discussions need to be held with the head coach before the next two World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait (June 6) and Qatar (June 11).

The Indian men’s football team had played out a goalless draw against a lower ranked Afghanistan during their away clash in Saudi Arabia last Friday before falling to a 1-2 loss in front of the home crowd in Guwahati earlier this week.