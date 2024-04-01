The musical chairs in the Indian chess rankings continue as Arjun Erigaisi climbed to world No 9 rank in the latest ratings published by the FIDE on Monday. However, in the Live rankings, he has moved up to No 7.

The 20-year-old is now rated 2756 in the official published ratings and has gone past the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who is now ranked 11th with a rating of 2751.

Just hours after FIDE published the rankings for the month of April, Grandmaster Erigaisi won a match with the white pieces in the eighth round of Grenke Chess Open to rise to world No 7 in the Live rating list with 2758 points.

Erigaisi’s rise comes just days before the start of the prestigious 2024 Candidates Tournament, where three of his counterparts – Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Dommaraju Gukesh, and Vidit Gujrathi –are slated to compete in the open event, starting April 4.

The trio of Pragnnandhaa, Gukesh, and Gujrathi are ranked 14th, 16th, and 25th in the world respectively.

Meanwhile in the women’s ratings, Koneru Humpy is placed fifth with 2546 points with Harika Dronavalli is 11th with 2503. R Vaishali, who is also slated to compete at the 2024 Candidates in the women’s section, is 15th in the world with a rating of 2475.