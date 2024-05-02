Indian youth boxers Aryan, Yashwardhan Singh, Priyanshu and Sahil marched into the semi-finals with confident wins at the 2024 ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Aryan gave India a perfect start with a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Uzbekistan’s Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category. His win was followed by Yashwardhan (63.5kg), who made a remarkable comeback after going down in the first round to grab a 4-1 victory over Iran’s Mirahmadi Babaheidari.

Priyanshu (71kg) and Sahil (80kg), on the other hand, didn't break sweat as they wrapped the bout with referee stop the contest (RSC) decision against Chinese Taipei’s Wu Yu En and Turkmenistan’s Yklymov Abdyrahma respectively.

Meanwhile, Jatin ended his campaign in the 57kg category with a 1-4 loss against Uzbekistan’s A Nodirbek.

The youth semi-finals will be played on Friday.

Late on Tuesday, Jugnoo (86kg), Tammana (50kg) and Preeti (54kg) claimed victories to enter the U-22 semi-finals.

On Thursday, eight U-22 pugilists will take the ring for their quarter-finals bouts, M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg) and Dhruv Singh (80kg) in the men’s category while Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) in the women’s section.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.