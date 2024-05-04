Shreyasi Singh shot a three-round total of 69, to be currently placed eighth in the women’s trap competition of the on-going ISSF World Cup in Baku, the best return for an Indian shooter across the men’s and women’s competitions.

India has sent only a Shotgun squad for the Baku World Cup, which offers crucial ranking points ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Singh, shot a perfect round of 25, sandwiched between two rounds of 22 each. She comes back on Sunday morning for two more rounds of qualification.

A top six finish will ensure a finals berth, which is scheduled for Sunday evening. Italian Erica Sessa leads the field with 73.