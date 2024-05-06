Indian Manika Batra registered the biggest win of her career yet as she took down world No 2 Wang Manyu of China 3-1 to advance to the women’s singles Round of 16 of the 2024 Saudi Smash in Jeddah on Monday.

The 28-year-old Batra, who recently lost her status as India’s top ranked paddler to the young Sreeja Akula, came from behind to outclass Wang 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-10 in 37 minutes.

“Today was the biggest achievement of my singles career as I beat world No 2 Wang Manyu,” said Batra after her win. “I have been working hard in my training sessions with my coach, Aman Balgu along with my practice partner and trainers and my hard work paid off.”

The world No 39 will now face Germany’s Nina Mittelham, who is ranked 14th in the world, in the pre-quarterfinals.

Earlier, Batra had started her campaign with an 11-6, 13-11, 11-8 win over Andreea Dragoman of Romania.

#TableTennis #SaudiSmash



A match to remember for Manika Batra✨



The Indian comes from behind to take down world No 2 Wang Manyu of China 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10🔥pic.twitter.com/ECQEOPccNr — The Field (@thefield_in) May 6, 2024

Desai-Ghorpade stun fifth seeds

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade registered a shock 3-2 victory over the fifth seeds Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao of Spain.

The Indian pair prevailed 11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7 in a hard fought contest to advance to the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Desai and Ghorpade had defeated Chile’s Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5 in their opening round clash.

5TH SEEDS BANISHED ✊



Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade hang in there to upset Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao at #SaudiSmash



Witness these moments LIVE 👉 https://t.co/iaiOxd3xLm pic.twitter.com/RRCIfCWhg9 — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) May 6, 2024

Later in the day, the Indian women’s doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated Marwa Alhodaby and Mariam Alhodaby of Egypt 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 in straight games to enter the Round of 16.