Badminton, Thailand Open Super 500, men’s doubles final, live: Satwik-Chirag face China’s Chen-Liu
Live updates as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty compete in the men’s doubles final of the 2024 Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian badminton
The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have entered their fourth final in the 2024 BWF World Tour. While they finished as runners-up in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 and India Open Super 750, they clinched their first title of the season when they beat Lee Jhe Huei and Yang Po Hsuan of Chinese Taipei 21-11, 21-17 in the 2024 French Open Super 750.
Currently ranked No 3 in the world, the Indian pair is the top seeded team in Bangkok and have been in good form throughout the tournament with consecutive straight-game wins to reach the final. They will be up against the new team of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China – this will be the first time the two teams meet.
The Chinese pair were a part of the team that won the Asia Team Championships in February.
Screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema and BWF Tournament Software