Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Argentina, live: Gorzelany, Raposo give ARG 2-0 lead
Live updates from the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams’ FIH Pro League matches against Argentina.
Live updates
HT, IND 0-2 ARG: Argentina ease off and India finally have all of their players in the Argentinian half. Argentina are solid and do not let India get near the shooting circle. The hooter goes off to end the first half.
Q2, IND 0-2 ARG: Less than three minutes left in the half as Argentina win back-to-back penalty corners. Navneet Kaur denies Gorzelany at the post both times. India will end the quarter with 10 players with Jyothi Chhatri getting a green card.
Q2, IND 0-2 ARG: Argentina double their advantage. They win their fifth PC and opt for a neat variation. The ball is stopped and played ahead to the right. Valentina Raposo has a lot of time and space to fire the ball across Bichu and into the back of the goal.
Q2, IND 0-1 ARG: Bichu Devi makes two good saves in a span of a minute. Has look solid so far, the back up Indian keeper.
Q2, IND 0-1 ARG: Argentina have been relentless with their press double and triple teaming the Indian players. A stroke of luck allows India to beat the press. However the attack comes to nothing.
Q2, IND 0-1 ARG: A fourth PC for Argentina. Gorzelany goes for goal but is denied by a super first rush by Tete. The Argentinian’s drag flick struck Tete on the hip and the Indian gets the free hit out.
Q2, IND 0-1 ARG: A rare mis-pass from Argentina and India break on the counter. Salima Tete makes her way to the Argentine circle. However, she loses the ball and ends up fouling her defender.
Q2, IND 0-1 ARG: A one-sided first quarter ends with Argentina deservedly in the lead. And they start the second quarter winning possession right after push back and pegging India back.
Q1, IND 0-1 ARG: Argentina take the lead! At the third time of asking, Argentina score from a penalty corner! Gorzelany goes low and to the right. Bichu sticks out her leg but can only deflect it past Navneet Kaur on the goalline.
Q1, IND 0-0 ARG: The first big chance of the match goes to Argentina. They win possession high up and break. Lara Casas leads the counter with only Udita in front of her. She spots Delfina Thome’s run and plays a good pass. Thome pulls the trigger but misses the ball and it rolls wide of the goal.
Q1, IND 0-0 ARG: Dan Strange informs us that Savita is unwell and so won’t be in action today.
Q1, IND 0-0 ARG: India barely hanging on at the moment. In back to back possessions, Neha Goyal and Nikki Pradhan lose the ball deep inside their own half. Fortunately, Argentina aren’t able to punish them for their respective lapses.
Q1, IND 0-0 ARG: Argentina win another PC. This time the injection goes to Sofia Toccalino who takes a touch and slaps it goalwards. Bichu saw the routine coming from a mile away and had lain flat on the turf. The ball comes to a stop on under her legs and a teammate clears it away.
Q1, IND 0-0 ARG: Udita inadvertently plays the ball onto her own foot while cutting an Argentinian pass in her own circle and gives away the first penalty corner of the match. Agustina Gorzelany’s drag-flick strikes the post and flies away!
Q1, IND 0-0 ARG: India get us started but as expected, it is Argentina who are imposing themselves early on. Bichu Devi is called into action early on.
IND vs ARG: The national anthems are done with. Dan Strange on the comms informs us that India only have 17 players today with Savita not even on the bench. Hopefully nothing serious.
India vs Argentina: Here come the two sides. Weird to see India not being led out by Savita Punia. The reigning FIH women’s goalkeeper of the year also starts on the bench today with the young Bichu Devi starting the match.
Here’s new India coach Harendra Singh: My expectation is to play simple and best hockey. Our process will take time. I am hoping for some nice Indian masala hockey in Europe (smiles)
India vs Argentina: Salima Tete’s first assignment as captain will be leading her side out against Tokyo Olympics silver medallists Argentina. The world No 2 side are currently third in the Pro League standings behind defending champions Netherlands and Asian Games champions China. India, on the other hand, are sixth having won two matches, drawn one and lost five matches. India’s aim over the next eight matches is to avoid relegation. They have some breathing room as they have a seven-point lead over the United States, who along with Belgium and Great Britain, are yet to win a match this season. The latter two sides have only played four matches and are expected to win a fair of their remaining 12 matches. A couple of wins or draws should be enough for India to extend their stay in the Pro League.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League matches in Antwerp, Belgium.
The Indian men’s and women’s teams are back in action in the FIH Pro League with their European tours commencing in Belgium.
Both teams have different priorities on this tour with the men preparing for the Paris Olympics while the women embark on a new era following Janneke Schopman’s departure.
Both teams will begin their tour in Europe against the men’s and women’s team of Argentina in Antwerp. The women’s will take the field first at 3.45pm IST with the men playing at 6.00pm IST.
Indian women’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (Vice captain), Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng
Indian men’s squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami