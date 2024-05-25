The Indian women’s compound archery team beat Turkey in the final to win gold at the Archery World Cup Stage II in Yecheon, South Korea on Saturday. Later, the mixed compound team clinched silver after losing to the United States in the final.

The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami – who had won the team gold at the World Championships last year – combined to score a 232-226 win over Turkey to add to the gold medal they won at the season’s first World Cup in Shanghai last month.

The Indians took a narrow lead of 57-56 in the first End but extended it for a total score of 116-112 (59-56) at the second End.

Both teams were tied in the third end, with each shooting 58 to keep the score at 174-170 in favour of the Indians.

In the last End, the Indians scored 58 to Turkey’s 56 to get to a final score of 232-226 and clinch the title.

Later, Vennam was back to compete in another final, pairing up with Priyansh to take on American pair of Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan for the mixed compound gold. The Indians however lost out narrowly, losing 153-155.

The Indians started the competition well, shooting 39 to the USA’s 37 in the first End, only to falter in the second, as the US levelled the scores by scoring 39 while the Indians managed 37 to go 76-76.

The Americans then shot a perfect 40 in the third End as the Indians managed 39. Trailing by a point going into the final End, the Indians managed to score 38, but the Americans went one better with a score of 39 to eventually clinch the title.

Later today, Prathamesh Fuge will be in action in the men’s individual compound semi-final. He takes on American archer James Lutz.

