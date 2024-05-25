Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Belgium live: Ballenghien gives BEL lead
Live updates from the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams’ FIH Pro League matches against Belgium.
Live updates
Q2, India 0-1 Belgium: A change in the Indian goal as Bichu Devi Kharibam comes in place of Savita Punia.
End of Q1, India 0-1 Belgium: The hosts take the lead right at the end of the quarter! Ambre Ballenghien wins the first penalty corner of the match. The injection goes to her in the second batter and Ballenghien fires the ball into the bottom corner past Navneet Kaur at the post. It was a well-taken drag flick from Ballenghien with Navneet Kaur not even able to see the ball.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: Lovely interplay between Lalremsiami, Jyoti Chhatri and Sharmila Devi to get past the high Belgian press. India attack and Sharmila gets the ball back in the circle near the goalline. She tries to find a teammate but instead loses the ball and Belgian come away with the ball.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: A rare Indian foray into the Belgian half and Deepika Soreng fashions a good chance. She spots Mumtaz Khan alone in the circle and reverse hits a pass. Khan, from an acute angle, shoots but it’s saved comfortably by goalkeeper Elodie Picard.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: Savita Punia finally called into action as India lose possession deep in their own half. Louise Dewaet protects the ball from two defenders and then plays a pass goalwards. Ambre Ballenghim gets to it but her attempt is smothered by Savita at close range.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: Belgium pressing very high and not allowing India to play out from the back. The visitors haven’t even been able to come out of their own half.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: And off we go! Belgium attack straightaway and mark their first entry into the Indian circle. Good defensive work from India to prevent the Belgian attackers from having any attempts on goal.
India vs Belgium: India haven’t beaten Belgium in their last seven meetings. They were encouraging signs last time around as they kept the hosts at an arm length for extended periods of time. India will need to sort out their attack though this time around.
India vs Belgium, Harendra Singh: That match was within our reach. We switched off for five minutes in the second half and they scored twice. I think we can win three points today.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League matches in Antwerp, Belgium.
It hasn’t been the best of starts for the Indian men’s and women’s teams’ European leg of the Pro League. While the men’s team drew against Argentina and lost to Belgium, the women’s team has lost both its matches against Argentina and Belgium.
In their last meeting on Thursday, the women’s team played well but two quick-fire goals in the third quarter consigned them to a 0-2 defeat. On the other hand, the men’s team were at the receiving end of a 1-4 loss to a Belgium side who were looking to bounce back from a shock loss to Ireland.
Indian women’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (Vice captain), Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng
Indian men’s squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami