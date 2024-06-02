Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Great Britain live: Bandurak gives hosts an early lead
Live coverage of the Indian men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches against Great Britain in London.
Live updates
Q1 IND 0-2 GBR: GOAL FOR GREAT BRITAIN! A bit of passing play from the hosts as the attack steadily builds with Bandurak getting the ball up front. He takes his time and then turns to smack it into goal for his and GB’s second goal of the afternoon.
Q1 IND 0-1 GBR: A good steal of the ball from Abhishek and weaves it past the GB defence as Sukhjeet and Co are waiting for a pass, but the GB defence holds steady and concedes a penalty corner. Harmanpreet steps up and sends it rather wide, into the netting in front of the fans in the stand.
Q1 IND 0-1 GBR: GB get a penalty corner and the hosts send it wide which is then collected by Harmanpreet who still has his gear on but keeps the ball safely as he discards it only to send a good aerial ball in to Rajkumar.
Q1 IND 0-1 GBR: GOAL FOR GREAT BRITAIN! Brilliant start from the hosts who manage to stave off India’s early charge with a brilliant tackle and then run ahead quickly as Bandurak sweeps it in to a tight angle past Sreejesh for the lead.
India vs Great Britain: A bit of a delay as the on-field umpires try and reconnect with the video umpire. But things are resolved and the game gets underway under the London sunshine.
India men’s team coach Craig Fulton: Yesterday the balance was there with the deep defence but there’s work to do behind the scenes. Great Britain are a strong team so there could be a few cards today. Ultimately the priority is the Olympics so there’s work to be done for that.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League matches in London, England.
India’s start to the final leg of the FIH Pro League has been mixed with the men’s team securing a win against Germany on Saturday while the women are still on the hunt for their first win in the European leg.
The women’s team will have to dig deep to tackle their main issue of being unable to hold on to a lead and their leaky defence so far. The men’s team, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their good run of form with the attack in particular looking splendid.
Indian men’s squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami
Indian women’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (Vice captain), Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng