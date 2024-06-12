India’s HS Prannoy, on Wednesday, advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2024 Australian Open Super 500 with a 21-10, 23-21 straight games win over Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in Sydeny.

Prannoy, who is seeded fifth in the competition, was made to work hard in the second game by the world No 49 as he saved two match points, but the Indian eventually prevailed to book his spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

Later, Aakarshi Kashyap too advanced to the women’s singles Round of 16 with a 21-14, 21-11 win over Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova, while Anupama Upadhyaya got the better of Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching 21-14, 23-21.

Malvika Bansod, meanwhile, defeated fellow Indian Keyura Mopati 21-10, 21-8 in straight games without breaking a sweat.

Kiran George and Sameer Verma, in men’s singles, also won their respective matches to advance further in the competition.

While George took down Xiaodong Sheng of Canada 21-17, 21-10, Verma brushed past Australia’s Ricky Tang with an indentical 21-10, 21-10 scoreline.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy beat Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19.