India’s Neeraj Chopra marked his return to the field with a win as he clinched the men’s javelin title at the 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on Tuesday.

Chopra, the reigning Olympic and World champion, won the event with a best effort of 85.97m with his third attempt in the competition.

The 26-year-old Indian finished ahead of home stars Toni Keranen (84.19m) and Oliver Helander (83.96m), who finished second and third respectively.

Chopra’s long-time rival Anderson Peters, meanwhile, finished fourth with an effort of 82.58m.

Neeraj Chopra wins men's javelin at Paavo Nurmi Games🔥



Neeraj Chopra wins men's javelin at Paavo Nurmi Games

He finishes with a best of 85.97m ahead of Finnish stars Toni Keranen and Oliver Helander

Chopra started off with a 83.62m effort in the competition to take the lead after first round of throws. He was briefly overtaken by Helander, who registered his best with the second throw, before taking the lead with his third and winning attempt.

There was no looking back from there for Chopra, who threw 82.21m with his fourth attempt before fouling his penultimate throw and then finishing it off with 82.97m.

The event in Finland marked the third competition of the 2024 season for Chopra, who had previously competed at the Doha Diamond League and the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar in May.

Chopra had then withdrawn from the Ostrava Golden Spike Meet as a precuationary measure before returning to action in Turku.