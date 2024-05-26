The reigning javelin throw Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra has decided to pull out of the upcoming Ostrava Golden Spike meet – a world athletics continental tour gold event – in Czech Republic with an injury.

The 26-year-old Chopra has reportedly picked up an injury to his adductor muscle in the thigh during a practice session two weeks ago, as per a statement by the organisers.

“The organizers did note a message from the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle) he will not be able to throw in Ostrava,” the statement read.

Chopra will, however, still travel to Ostrava and attend the event as a guest. The Indian has been replaced in the competition by Germany’s reigning European champion Julian Weber.

Chopra had kickstarted his 2024 season with the Doha Diamond League meet earlier this month. He had then finished second to Jakub Vadlejch with a best attempt of 88.36m.

The Khel Ratna awardee then flew down to India and competed at the 2024 Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar – his first competition in the country since the Tokyo Olympics – and finished first with a throw of 82.27m.